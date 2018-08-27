Hearts manager Craig Levein taken to hospital
Last Updated: 27/08/18 11:24am
Hearts manager Craig Levein is recovering after being taken to hospital on Monday, the club have confirmed.
In a statement on their official website, the club said the 53-year-old "received medical treatment" after his admittance.
It continued: "No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."
We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it's a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig!— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 27, 2018
Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibernian took to Twitter to post their support, saying: "We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it is a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig!"
Levein took charge at Tynecastle a year ago, having previously held the post of director of football for three years.
Hearts finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season, but have made a perfect start to the new campaign, winning all three of their league games as well as a League Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic.