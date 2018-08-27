Hearts manager Craig Levein taken to hospital

Hearts manager Craig Levein received medical treatment and is recovering well, the club said

Hearts manager Craig Levein is recovering after being taken to hospital on Monday, the club have confirmed.

In a statement on their official website, the club said the 53-year-old "received medical treatment" after his admittance.

It continued: "No further comment will be made at this time and the club asks that Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."

We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it's a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig! — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 27, 2018

Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibernian took to Twitter to post their support, saying: "We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it is a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig!"

Levein took charge at Tynecastle a year ago, having previously held the post of director of football for three years.

Hearts finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season, but have made a perfect start to the new campaign, winning all three of their league games as well as a League Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic.