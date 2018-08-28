Craig Levein remains in hospital with heart-related illness

Hearts manager Craig Levein remains in hospital in Edinburgh

Hearts manager Craig Levein remains in hospital in Edinburgh following his admittance on Monday after falling unwell, due to what Sky Sports News understands is a heart-related illness.

There is no indication from Hearts as to when Levein will be back at work and assistant manager Austin McPhee will take charge for Saturday's game against St Mirren and for the foreseeable future.

Hearts owner Ann Budge is understood to have visited Levein in hospital on Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by the club on Monday, they said Levein was "recovering well" and asked that "Craig and his family's privacy be respected, as we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Hearts' Edinburgh rivals Hibernian took to Twitter to post their support, saying: "We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it is a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig!"

Levein took charge at Tynecastle a year ago, having previously held the post of director of football for three years.

Hearts finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last season, but have made a perfect start to the new campaign, winning all three of their league games as well as a League Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic.