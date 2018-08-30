Hearts manager Craig Levein to pick team against St Mirren from home

Craig Levein will pick Hearts' starting line-up against St Mirren

Hearts manager Craig Levein will pick the team for Saturday's game against St Mirren while he recovers at home following emergency hospital treatment.

Levein was taken to hospital on Monday morning and will be absent for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match but he is progressing well.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee will be in the dugout for the game at Tynecastle against Alan Stubbs' squad.

"He's [Levein] is recovering well. He's home now and he's in very good spirits and we are all delighted that that's the case," MacPhee said.

"Craig will pick the team at the weekend. It was a massive shock for us all. [Owner] Ann Budge phoned me on Monday morning and when you first hear news about someone you are close to, it's shocking news.

"The best thing is that a couple of hours later we had positive news and he was already on the road to recovery. He'll be back as soon as he can."

We're glad to hear that he is doing okay, hopefully it's a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Craig! — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) August 27, 2018

There is no indication from Hearts as to when Levein will be back at work and it is understood Budge visited the former Dundee United boss in hospital on Tuesday.

Hearts currently sit top of the Premiership table having won three games from three.