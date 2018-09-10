Craig Levein back at Hearts training after health scare

Craig Levein watched his squad train on Monday

Hearts manager Craig Levein was back at the club's training ground on Monday, two weeks after suffering a heart-related health scare.

The club say he was observing first-team training with the league leaders preparing to face Motherwell on Saturday.

No decision has yet been made as to whether Levein will return to the dugout at Fir Park.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital in Edinburgh after falling unwell at the end of last month.

Assistant manager Austin McPhee took charge of the Scottish Premiership game against St Mirren on September 1, which Hearts won 4-1.

It continued the side's perfect start to the season with four wins from four in the league.

They are three points clear at the top of the table with a League Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic also under the belt.

Levein took charge at Tynecastle a year ago, having previously held the post of director of football for three years.

He said on Twitter shortly after being hospitalised that he hoped to return to the touchline for the Motherwell game.