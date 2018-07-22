Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke finding transfer market frustrating

Steve Clarke is hoping to add more players to his squad ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says he is finding the transfer market frustrating.

Clarke has only managed to bring in one player so far - Bournemouth forward Mikael Ndjoli on a six-month loan deal.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool assistant manager is keen to add players to his squad before the Scottish Premiership seasons begins.

Kilmarnock - who finished fifth last year - start at home against St Johnstone on August 4 but bringing in new faces is proving to be a difficult task ahead of their opener.

"It's fluid, it's ongoing," said Clarke.

Steve Clarke led Kilmarnock to a fifth-place finish in the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership

"We're speaking all the time to agents, trying to gauge the market, find out who is available on loan and who is available for nothing, as that is the market we're working in.

"We're working the market hard, although nothing is really falling for us at the moment - but we'll keep looking."

Clarke, who was also manager at West Brom, had previously said he may have to leave deals to the last minute as teams in England finalise their squads and see who is surplus to requirements.

The transfer window in England closes on August 9 but the Scottish window does not shut until August 31.

Mikael Ndjoli (right) has joined Kilmarnock from Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal

There was some positive news, however, as Ndjoli scored his first goal for the club on Saturday in their 4-2 Scottish League Cup win over Dumbarton.

The forward scored the equaliser before Kris Boyd's late hat-trick avoided a slip-up against the Scottish League One side.

Clarke says Ndjoli's spell in Scotland can really help him progress.

"Mikael is a young boy and we need to give him time to develop," he added.

"Bournemouth have sent him up here and we're going to help him improve and as he develops, I think as you saw, he can make a good contribution to our team."