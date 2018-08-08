Kilmarnock sign Daniel Bachmann on loan from Watford

Bachmann joined Watford from Stoke before the 2017 season

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has moved to Kilmarnock on a season-long loan from Watford.

The 24-year-old Austrian was previously at Stoke, where he spent time on loan at Wrexham, Ross County, and Bury from 2014-16.

Bachmann has represented his country 21 times at U19 and U21 level.

He will remain with Kilmarnock for the duration of the 2018/19 season and compete with Jamie MacDonald for the first-team starting spot.