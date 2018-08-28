Kilmarnock sign Greg Stewart on season-long loan from Birmingham

Greg Stewart scored three goals on loan at Aberdeen last season

Kilmarnock have signed forward Greg Stewart on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Aberdeen, could make his debut against his former side on Saturday and will wear the number 19 shirt.

"I feel I can bring goals and assists and I'm looking forward to enjoying my football again. Hopefully I can work hard and help the team that way," Stewart said.

"I played against Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock team last season and I thought they were a difficult side to play against.

"Playing against them you could tell they were a good side and you could see he was building something here.

"I had a chat with him last week and I was more than happy to get things over the line.

"I feel we've got a good squad here with a mixture of experience and young boys. There's a good energy and I don't see why we can't go to Pittodrie and get three points."

Greg Stewart has been told he is surplus to requirements at Birmingham

Stewart, whose contract at Birmingham expires next summer, has been told he would not be figuring in Garry Monk's plans this season.

He joined the Blues from Dundee in 2016, making 21 league appearances in his first season, but has only started on six occasions since then.

Kilmarnock are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership table having won, lost and drawn in their three matches so far.