Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker's red card appeal rejected

Gary Dicker will sit out the trip to Pittodrie at the weekend

Gary Dicker will miss Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen on Saturday after his appeal against the red card he received against Hearts was turned down.

The midfielder was dismissed for a lunge on Callumn Morrison midway through the second half.

The man advantage paid dividends for Hearts as they won 1-0 after Uche Ikpeazu's 81st-minute header.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke said after the game: "Gary won the ball, clearly. We'll win the appeal so that'll help us next week, but not today."

However, a three-man panel of ex-grade one officials met at Hampden Park on Wednesday and agreed that the match official's decision will stand.

It means Dicker will serve his automatic two-match suspension at Pittodrie and at Hibernian on September 15.