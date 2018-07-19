Celtic target John McGinn set to start for Hibs in Europa League tie

John McGinn is set to make his first competitive start of the season for Hibs

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says Celtic target John McGinn is set to play against Runavik in the second leg of their Europa League tie.

McGinn has been the subject of ongoing speculation over his future, with Celtic having had bids of £1.5m and £1.75m for the midfielder rejected.

Lennon said the Scottish international was not "mentally fit" to play in Hibs 6-1 first leg win but he now looks set to feature in second leg tie.

If he were to play on Thursday that would make him ineligible for Celtic's Champions League qualifiers should a deal be sorted.

"I've got to do what I think is best for Hibs at the minute," said Lennon.

"John's one of our best players and alright we're in a comfortable position [in the tie] at the minute, but he needs to play.

"He needs match fitness, he needs sharpness, so I've got to take all those things into consideration as well, regardless of events happening elsewhere."

Manager Neil Lennon is solely focused on what is best for Hibs during their Europa League campaign

Last week Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers refused to rule out making a third bid for McGinn saying it was up to the clubs to work something out.

Lennon says he is not bothered about McGinn becoming cup-tied with an appearance in the Faroe Islands.

"It's not my problem, it's just not. I need to do what's best for my team. We want to progress in this tournament and, to do that, we will need to beat a very good Greek team and I'll need my best players."