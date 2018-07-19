Neil Lennon admits Hibernian must improve after shaky win over part-timers in Europa League

Neil Lennon's side have scored 17 goals in their last three games - but were nearly embarrassed in the Faroe Islands

Neil Lennon said Hibernian must improve if they are to progress further in the Europa League after a "calamitous" defensive display in the Faroe Islands.

Hibs set up a second-round tie with Asteras Tripolis after seeing off NSI Runavik 12-5 on aggregate, but they suffered a real scare in the second leg before eventually winning 6-4.

They conceded twice in the opening five minutes and were often exposed at the back by the part-timers, with Klaemint Olsen netting a hat-trick.

"We scored six goals but conceded four, we're still very much in pre-season and some of the players needed a game," Lennon told BBC Scotland. "There is a bit of rust there, obviously.

"The back three was experimental, we had to take care of (Darren) McGregor and (Martin) Boyle.

1:24 Watch Hibernian win 6-4 at NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands to go through to the second round of qualifying 12-5 on aggregate. Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports. Watch Hibernian win 6-4 at NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands to go through to the second round of qualifying 12-5 on aggregate. Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports.

"There were some things that need ironing out but the guys needed the game and we could have done with one in between the two games.

"I enjoyed it to a certain extent, there were some good things, but some of the defending was a calamity."

Two goals from Stevie Mallan and one each from John McGinn - returning to the side despite interest from Celtic - David Gray, Efe Ambrose and Lewis Stevenson made sure of the win, but Hibs were behind twice including a quick double from the hosts.

Florian Kamberi's hat-trick helped Hibs to a 6-1 win in the first leg - but things were less comfortable on Thursday night

Ambrose put into his own net after 40 seconds before Olsen grabbed his first, and after going into the game with a five-goal lead, Lennon was angry to see his side start the game so poorly.

"I wasn't very happy," he admitted. "We were sloppy and complacent.

"I said before the game that I wanted us to be professional and we were anything but in the first 10 minutes, but we got a good reaction.

"We were sloppy at times and I get that, but I won't be overly critical of the players."

Despite the poor performance at the back, Hibs have picked up where they finished last season with a 5-5 draw at home to Rangers and have now scored 17 goals in their last three games.

Lennon is keen to look forward to the second round and admitted his side are still getting up to pace.

He said: "It was more of an exercise of getting the players game time. There are going to be mistakes but we will be ready next week for the Greeks.

"I think it's important to have European football and if we can progress that would be fantastic, but we can't defend like that that's for sure."