Neil Lennon says Asteras Tripolis favourites against Hibernian in Europa League
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 25/07/18 3:13pm
Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has branded Asteras Tripolis as favourites ahead of their Europa League qualifier.
The two teams meet in the second round of qualifying in Europe at Easter Road on Thursday night, with the Greek side boasting a superior record in continental competitions in recent years.
They reached the group stages in consecutive seasons from 2014-15 to 2015-16, and Lennon feels that experience could be crucial over the two legs - with Hibs not having made it into the first round proper since 2005.
"They have a bit of pedigree in this tournament in terms of playing in the group stages," he said.
"They have done [qualified] two or three times in the last four or five years so they area good team and finished the season strongly as we did.
"They are a big squad but are tactically very well set up and are a smart team. It's a very difficult tie for us."
When asked if the Tripoli side were favourites, he replied: "I would imagine so. We have very little pedigree at this level. We had the two games against Brondby [in 2016] which were an excellent starting point from my point of view
in terms of taking the job on.
"I would say they have a lot more experience than us at his level, however, it's their first competitive game and any advantage we can take, we should try and maximise."
He added: "They put a lot of emphasis on European campaigns, so tactically will be smart and streetwise; it's a really good test for us."
