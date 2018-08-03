Jamie Maclaren joins Hibernian in loan deal from Darmstadt 98

Jamie Maclaren wanted to move back to Scotland from Germany (Picture courtesy of Hibernian FC)

Hibernian have completed the signing of Darmstadt 98 forward Jamie Maclaren on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Australian spent the end of last season on loan at Easter Road and he was keen on returning to Scotland.

During his first spell at the club, Maclaren scored eight goals in 15 games including a hat-trick against Rangers.

Maclaren said: "This is the best club for me to be at to kick on.

✍ | We are delighted to confirm that @jamie_maclaren has re-joined the club on a season-long loan deal from SV Darmstadt 98!



➡️ https://t.co/fBmEyY6MvH pic.twitter.com/js6tDdQqkh — Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) August 3, 2018

"I think having a manager like Neil Lennon who backs me and every player in the squad, that's who you want to play for.

"And the fans have also been on at me on social media since the break."

He will go straight into the squad to face Motherwell at home in Sunday's Premiership opener.