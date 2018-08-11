Hibernian sign Daryl Horgan from Preston North End

Daryl Horgan has signed a three-year deal with Hibs

Hibernian have signed Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old winger has agreed a three-year contract with the Edinburgh club and could make his debut in Sunday's Scottish Premiership game at St Johnstone.

"He's one we've been keen on for a long time and it's a real coup to get him over the line," said Hibs boss Neil Lennon.

"Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I'm delighted with the options we now have.

"He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third."

Horgan scored four goals in 44 appearances for Preston

Horgan joined Preston in January 2017 after an impressive spell at Dundalk where he won three league titles in a row and helped the League of Ireland side qualify for the Europa League group stages.

He made 44 appearances for North End, scoring four goals.

"I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs," said Horgan, who has won four caps for Ireland.

"I've spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead.

"Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year.

"I'm ready to play and looking forward to trying to break into the team."