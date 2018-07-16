Motherwell sign Conor Sammon on loan from Hearts

Conor Sammon spent last season on loan at Partick Thistle

Hearts striker Conor Sammon has joined Motherwell on a season-long loan.

The striker returned to Tynecastle in the summer having spent last season out on loan with Partick Thistle, and will now move on to Fir Park.

Sammon joined Hearts in 2016 on a three-year deal from Derby County but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular, making 27 appearances and scoring two goals.

Speaking to Motherwell's official website, the Irishman is keen to get his career back on track.

"I'm just looking forward to getting stuck in here, playing a lot of games, scoring a lot of goals, and just being a part of a successful season," Sammon said.

"I think the other strikers in the squad are similar. They're physical, strong and quick, so I definitely think I can fit in here and I think my style of play will help me to have a good season here."

Sammon becomes Motherwell's sixth signing of the summer.