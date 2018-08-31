Will Smith sends supportive video to young Motherwell fan

0:14 Watch Will Smith give a shout-out to a young Motherwell fan Watch Will Smith give a shout-out to a young Motherwell fan

Will Smith has sent a supportive message to a young Motherwell fan whose father had arranged for the Hollywood actor to give him a shout-out.

The 49-year-old Men In Black star made the video for Dylan Buchanan and the Scottish Premiership club later published the message on their Twitter feed.

The club tweeted: "Yeah last minute goals are cool, but have you heard Will Smith's shoutout for Motherwell?"

In the video, Smith says: "What up Dylan? I'm just saying hey man.

Will Smith surprised young ‘Well fan Dylan Buchanan, thanks to dad Stuart. Both are season ticket holders at Fir Park 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ngg3FznpJJ — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) August 30, 2018

"We're down here, we're hanging out. I understand you support Motherwell, it's Motherwell right?

"Congrats, you be good. Take care of yourself. Hope to meet you soon."

Dylan and his dad Stuart are season ticket holders at Fir Park.

