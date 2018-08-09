St Mirren sign Nicolai Brock-Madsen on loan from Birmingham

Nicolai Brock-Madsen has represented Denmark up to U23 level

St Mirren have signed forward Nicolai Brock-Madsen on a six-month loan from Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old will join St Mirren until January 2019 with an option to extend the loan until the end of the season.

He joined Birmingham from Danish side Randers FC in 2015, and has since spent time on loan at PEC Zwolle and Cracovia.

Brock-Madsen told the St Mirren's website: "I'm happy to be here. I'm looking forward to starting and I'm really excited.

"The fans can expect a really hard-working player and, of course, I'm here to score goals. I'm a big lad and I feel like I have good pace."

Manager Alan Stubbs said: "We're glad that we've managed to get it completed. He's got qualities we feel that can add to what we've already got.

"He's a big lad, he'll hold the ball up and he's got a good pedigree so from that point of view it's a good addition to the squad. He gives us that physical aspect up top which is important and we are going to need.

"He'll come into the squad. He's fit enough, he's been training with Birmingham so from that point of view we don't really have any issues."