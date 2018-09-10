Darren Jackson leaves St Mirren following Oran Kearney's arrival

Darren Jackson has left St Mirren

St Mirren have parted company with first-team coach Darren Jackson following the appointment of new manager Oran Kearney.

Kearney joined the Buddies on a three-year deal on Friday, replacing former boss Alan Stubbs who was sacked earlier this month.

Jackson joined St Mirren as part of Stubbs' backroom staff in June and the former Newcastle, Hibernian and Hearts forward has now left the club following Kearney's arrival.

A statement released by the Scottish club on Monday read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with first-team coach Darren Jackson.

"The club would like to thank Darren for his work during his time in charge at The Simple Digital Arena and wish him the best for the future."

St Mirren next face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on September 14.