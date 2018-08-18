Ligue 1 round-up: Kylian Mbappe the star in PSG victory

Kylian Mbappe was star man again for PSG on Saturday

Kylian Mbappe netted a late double on his return to action as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to win 3-1 at Guingamp.

With his side 1-0 down, the 19-year-old was brought on at half-time by boss Thomas Tuchel for his first appearance since winning the World Cup with France and being named the young player of the tournament.

And after Neymar's penalty had brought things level eight minutes into the second half, Mbappe then completed the turnaround with a strike in the 82nd minute before adding a delightful finish in the 90th, lifting the ball over Karl-Johan Johnsson in wonderful fashion.

Guingamp had taken the lead through Nolan Roux's 20th-minute effort as the hosts punished a mistake by defender Colin Dagba.

And they felt aggrieved shortly afterwards when Nicolas Benezet's header was ruled out by referee Clement Turpin following a VAR review, the official judging that Benezet had fouled Dagba as he nodded in.

Along with PSG and Reims, who beat Lyon 1-0 on Friday night, the other team in the division currently with six points are Dijon after they defeated Nantes 2-0 at home. Last season's runners-up Monaco have four points following their 0-0 draw with Lille.

Rennes registered their first points of the season as they beat Angers 1-0 thanks to Ismaila Sarr's 81st-minute goal, and Montpellier also got off the mark, winning 2-1 at Amiens.

And Caen and Nice both got a first point of the season as they drew 1-1 at the Stade Michel d'Ornano.