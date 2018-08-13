Presnel Kimpembe signs Paris Saint-Germain contract extension

Presnel Kimpembe won the World Cup with France

World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe has signed a contract-extension with Paris Saint-Germain, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Despite only being 23, Kimpembe has already made 76 appearances for PSG and won 14 trophies at the Parc des Princes, including three Ligue 1 titles.

He was also involved in Didier Deschamps' World Cup-winning France squad in Russia, but only featured in one game.

"It's a great chance to be able to wear the shirt of this club and this extension of contract is a proof of my attachment and gratitude to PSG, " said Kimpembe, in a statement on the club's website.

"Thanks to my trainers, and also my team-mates and the support of the Parisian fans, I was able to continue my progression, season after season, until I joined the first team, but also the France team, with whom I had the good fortune to win the World Cup.

"This win motivates me even more to achieve great goals with the my heart club."