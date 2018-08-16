Paris Saint-Germain sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke for £33m

Thilo Kehrer leaves Schalke after six years at the club

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of German defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke for £33m.

The Germany under-21 defender had attracted interest from Barcelona before his move to Paris.

The 21-year-old played 58 matches for Schalke's first team after joining the club as a youth prospect aged 15.

At international level he has won the European Under-21 Championship with Germany in 2017 but is yet to make his senior debut.

He told's PSG's club website: "It is with a lot of emotions and ambitions that I join Paris Saint-Germain today.

"Throughout Europe, the strength and attractiveness of the Parisian project are known to all. Nowhere else, I could not imagine finding a better club to continue my progress and achieve my goals.

"I am going to meet here team-mates of an extraordinary level and a coach who has done a very good job in Germany these last years.

"All of them will give me a lot and I also hope to quickly bring them my qualities! I am also eager to discover the Parc des Princes, one of the legendary stadiums of European football. "