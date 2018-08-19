European Paper Talk: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to be offered a new Lazio deal

Sergej Milinkovic Savic looks set to stay at Lazio

All the latest transfer news from around Europe, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly set to be offered a new deal at Lazio.

The transfer window may have closed in England and Italy, but clubs across the rest of Europe are looking to do some last minute deals to strengthen their squads.

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

Italy

Lazio are working on a new deal for rumoured Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It would include a €150m release clause and almost double his salary. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Yacine Brahimi is reportedly attracting interest from Monaco

Real Madrid transfer target Mauro Icardi may have signed a new deal with Inter Milan. Nothing has been made official, but it is suggested a contract was agreed weeks ago but was kept quiet. It would run until June 2023 and improve his salary to €8m per year. The new release clause could be as high as €160m. (Tuttosport)

Former Monaco team-mate Andrea Raggi believes Tiemoue Bakayoko struggled with the pressure of playing at Chelsea, but thinking the midfielder will thrive at Milan. "That doesn't mean he is a player who lacks character, quite the opposite, but perhaps the experience at Chelsea also helped him to deal with that part of his game." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

After selling Yuri Berchiche to Athletic Bilbao earlier in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain are on the lookout for a new full-back and they are targeting Brazil international Filipe Luis before the end of the transfer window. (Marca)

The Atletico Madrid defender has asked to join the Ligue 1 champions and they are expected to make a decision by Wednesday. (AS)

France

Gus Poyet was sacked as coach of Bordeaux on Saturday, following an attack on the board on Thursday. The French side want former Leicester City and Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri to take over. (Le Parisien)

Former Spurs forward Clinton N'Jie is no closer to completing a loan move from Marseille to Sporting in Portugal. The French side want to find a replacement before agreeing the deal and the two sides have yet to come together on the loan fee. (L'Equipe)

Could Filipe Luis be on his way to France?

Linked with a move to Monaco, the Ligue 1 club may need to spend more than they had hoped to land Yacine Brahimi from FC Porto. No deal is close and without a 'very big offer' the Portuguese side are unwilling to let the Algeria playmaker leave. (RMC Sport)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich has confirmed defender Benjamin Henrichs wants to leave the club. Monaco have shown interest in the full-back. (Kicker)