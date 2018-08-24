Danny Rose behind Filipe Luis on Paris Saint-Germain wishlist

Danny Rose would appear top be staying put at Spurs

Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis is Paris Saint-Germain's top left-back target - not Tottenham's Danny Rose, Sky Sports News has been told.

Despite widespread reports of PSG interest in the England defender, Rose is not thought to be high on their list of candidates before the August 31 French deadline.

Filipe Luis is ahead of Danny Rose on PSG's wish list according to Sky sources

Rose looks increasingly likely to remain at Spurs until January with few credible options on the table for Spurs and the 28-year-old full-back.

He was given permission to speak to potential suitors earlier in the summer with Schalke at one stage keen to take him on loan.

All three of the first-team regulars Tottenham were prepared to sell this summer - Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele - now look set to remain at the club.

This is despite Mauricio Pochettino insisting he would help find solutions to any players that were not committed to his cause and wanted to move on.

Only fringe players such as Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Cameron Carter-Vickers are likely to find themselves on loan at other clubs by the end of next week.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Mainz had agreed loan terms with Spurs for N'Koudou, who is still assessing his options.

Striker Vincent Janssen also remains available but has picked up an injury that could jeopardise a potential switch to Fenerbahce, where he spent last season on loan.