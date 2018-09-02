Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes following Paris Saint Germain release

Hatem Ben Arfa has signed a one-year deal at Rennes

Former Newcastle forward Hatem Ben Arfa has joined French side Rennes.

Ben Arfa, 31, who has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint Germain at the end of last season, has signed a one-year contract with the Brittany club.

The ex-Marseille winger did not feature at all under former PSG manger Unai Emery last term and last played for the Ligue 1 champions during the 2016/17 season.

"I learned a lot of things in Paris," the former France international said on Sunday.

Ben Arfa spent four-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside

"The last year has been very complicated, but one can learn from every experience. We fall, we get up, we fall, we get up.

"Today, thanks to all of it, I am confident."

Ben Arfa joined PSG in 2016 after an impressive stint with Nice, where he scored 18 goals during the 2015/16 season.

Rennes finished fifth in Ligue 1 last year and are in the group stages of this season's Europa League.