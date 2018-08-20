Mario Balotelli staying at Nice despite being linked with move

Mario Balotelli will be staying at Nice for a third season

Nice have confirmed Mario Balotelli will be staying with the club for a third season, despite the Italian striker having been linked with a move away from the club over the summer.

Balotelli joined the Ligue 1 side from Liverpool on a free transfer in August 2016 having failed to settle at Anfield and has impressed during his time on the French Riviera, scoring 43 goals in 64 matches in all competitions.

He looked set for a move away from the club over the summer, however, after he failed to report for the start of pre-season training under new head coach Patrick Vieira.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder even admitted in an interview with Canal+ that "the player wants to leave, so it's unlikely he'll remain here".

The situation appears to have changed dramatically, though, with Nice posting a series of tweets on their official account confirming the 28-year-old will be remaining at the Allianz Riviera.

"The decision has been taken," it read. "After careful consideration, Mario Balotelli has decided to stay at Nice.

"The Italian international expressed his wishes to the directors. There will be a third season for the forward. The agreement was signed by all parties on Monday evening.

"Suspended for the first 3 games of Ligue 1, the Gym's forward, who has scored 43 goals since arriving at the club, will be available for selection next week, ready for the trip to Lyon.

"Made slightly complicated at the start of the summer by another club from the South of France, the situation is now back to normal. Simple, clear. Like one of Super Mario's strikes."