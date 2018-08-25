La Liga round-up: Nabil El Zhar stars as Leganes battle for draw

Leganes' Nabil El Zhar scored twice in their draw with Real Sociedad

Nabil El Zhar scored twice in the second half as Leganes battled back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad.

Sociedad looked set to make it two wins from two at the start of the new La Liga season when David Zurutuza and Asier Illarramendi put them 2-0 up inside 17 minutes.

Leganes, who were beaten 2-1 by Sociedad's great rivals Athletic Bilbao on Monday, fought back and reduced the deficit through El Zhar's 25-yard drive in the 54th minute.

That was starting to look like it would be only a consolation goal for the hosts as time ticked away but, with two minutes left on the clock, former Liverpool forward El Zhar got in behind the Sociedad defence to lob the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli for the equaliser.

Earlier in the evening, Getafe, who were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in their opener, got their campaign up and running by defeating Eibar by the same scoreline.

Angel Rodriguez set the hosts on their way with a well-struck 19th-minute opener and substitute Jorge Molina settled things late on.