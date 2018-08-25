Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui says he cannot see a La Liga game being played in the USA

Lopetegui replaced Zinedine Zidane at Madrid this summer

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has said he cannot see a La Liga game in the USA happening despite the league's expansion plan.

Earlier this month, La Liga announced plans to hold regular season matches in the United States.

The Spanish top flight entered into a 15-year deal with Relevent Sports, a US promoter, to form a new organisation, La Liga North America, which it says "will work to cultivate soccer culture" on the continent.

The Spanish players' union (AFE) held a meeting with top players on Wednesday, saying the players were unanimously against the proposal.

Lopetegui, whose side beat Getafe 2-0 in the first game of the season, has criticised the plan.

"We're obviously thinking about other things, but I've seen this and I'm with the players on this one," he said.

"They [La Liga] have got arguments and reasons to think what they do and I can't see it happening. That's my opinion."