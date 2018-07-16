Barcelona announce club-record £805m income

Philippe Coutinho cost Barcelona £146m

Barcelona announced a club-record income in their financial results for the 2017-18 season, in which they received a record £200m transfer fee for Neymar.

The La Liga club, who won the league and Copa del Rey during the campaign, said their income had been 910m euros (£805m), while making a 13m euros (£11.5m) profit after tax.

Barcelona received a world-record transfer fee of £200m from Paris Saint-Germain for Brazil forward Neymar last summer, but since broke their record purchase twice on the signings of Ousmane Dembele (£96.8m) and Philippe Coutinho (£146m).

The club's board described the results as "positive" and "in line" with their plan to reach an income of 1,000 million euros in 2021.

PSG signed Neymar for a world-record £200m from Barcelona

Sky Sports News understands Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Willian.

They have already signed defender Clement Lenglet for £31.7m from Sevilla and Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio for £35.5m this summer.