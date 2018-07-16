Barcelona announce club-record £805m income
Barcelona announced a club-record income in their financial results for the 2017-18 season, in which they received a record £200m transfer fee for Neymar.
The La Liga club, who won the league and Copa del Rey during the campaign, said their income had been 910m euros (£805m), while making a 13m euros (£11.5m) profit after tax.
Barcelona received a world-record transfer fee of £200m from Paris Saint-Germain for Brazil forward Neymar last summer, but since broke their record purchase twice on the signings of Ousmane Dembele (£96.8m) and Philippe Coutinho (£146m).
The club's board described the results as "positive" and "in line" with their plan to reach an income of 1,000 million euros in 2021.
Sky Sports News understands Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Willian.
They have already signed defender Clement Lenglet for £31.7m from Sevilla and Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio for £35.5m this summer.
