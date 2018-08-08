WATCH: Gareth Bale stars in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Roma in the International Champions Cup

0:50 Bale put in an inspired performance against Roma Bale put in an inspired performance against Roma

Gareth Bale registered a goal and a superb assist as Real Madrid beat Roma 2-1 in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday night.

As Julen Lopetegui's men ramped up their preparations ahead of the new La Liga season, Bale stamped his authority on the friendly match just two minutes in at the Metlife Stadium.

The 29-year-old sent through Marco Asensio with a spectacular curved through ball before the Spain international applied a simple finish past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

In the 15th minute, Madrid doubled their lead as Bale latched onto Dani Carvajal's long ball and slotted his low drive into the bottom corner.

Roma pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute through Kevin Strootman, but Real emerged victorious ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against rivals Atletico Madrid in Tallinn, Estonia, on August 15.

Hit the video above to see Bale at his very best against Roma.