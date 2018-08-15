Gareth Bale is 'ultra professional', says Real Madrid's Julen Lopetegui

0:34 Julen Lopetegui has backed Gareth Bale to play a key role for Real Madrid Julen Lopetegui has backed Gareth Bale to play a key role for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is confident Gareth Bale can help fill the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Ronaldo, who scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real, moved to Juventus in July and Madrid have not yet signed a replacement.

That will mean increased pressure to perform this season for Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final win over Liverpool, but he has already impressed new Real boss Lopetegui with his work ethic in preseason.

"We love that [Bale] is with us. He is so motivated with a lot of hope and he's been working well since the beginning of the season," Lopetegui told reporters on the eve of Real's UEFA Super Cup showdown with Europa League holders and city rivals Atletico Madrid in Tallinn.

"We are delighted with his attitude and his desire, he's an ultra professional who is training with the desire of a youth teamer. We are convinced he will have a great season."

Lopetegui said he had already decided whether new signing Thibaut Courtois or stalwart Keylor Navas would start in goal on Wednesday but declined to reveal his plans.

Julen Lopetegui will take charge of his first competitive game for Real Madrid

The former Spain coach will be in charge of Madrid for the first time in an official match.

Zinedine Zidane quit at the end of last season after securing his third-successive Champions League triumph.

"Zidane did extraordinary work with incredible success but that is the past," Lopetegui added.

"We will not look back but forward with confidence and hard work to consolidate our successes."

Atletico are coming off a strong summer in the market that saw them retain key man Antoine Griezmann despite interest from Barcelona in the summer and they made several signings including Gelson Martins, Thomas Lemar and Santiago Arias.

However, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his players have plenty of work to do if they are to compete for trophies against La Liga giants Real and Barcelona.

"The arrival of good players guarantees good individuals but not a better team until we are all working in the same direction," Simeone said, who is suspended from the touchline for the match after being sent off in the Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

"Obviously our budgets are not the same. But in terms of motivation we never feel beneath anyone. In this match we will do everything we can to take the game where we want it."