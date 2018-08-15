Denis Cheryshev rejoins Valencia on season-long loan from Villarreal

Denis Cheryshev has joined Valencia for a second loan spell at the club

Denis Cheryshev has rejoined Valencia on a season-long loan from La Liga rivals Villarreal.

The 27-year-old winger returns for a second spell at the Mestalla, having previously spent four months there on loan from Real Madrid in 2016.

Cheryshev starred for Russia at the World Cup, scoring four goals as the hosts reached the quarter-finals.

Cheryshev celebrates scoring for Russia at the World Cup this summer

The move sees him reunited with Valencia head coach Marcelino García Toral, after the pair worked together at Villarreal.

"It's a huge opportunity. I am very happy and grateful to be here, to the club, to the coach who has trusted me. I really want to start with my team-mates," Cheryshev said.

"I was able to talk to Marcelino before coming and yesterday he congratulated me when the signing was confirmed. I am very happy because he is the coach who has understood me best. I hope to repay the confidence placed in me."

Valencia have also agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season.