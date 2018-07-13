William Carvalho signs for La Liga side Real Betis

William Carvalho made 148 appearances for Sporting and scored 10 goals

William Carvalho has joined Real Betis on a five-year-deal from Sporting Clube de Portugal., the La Liga club announced.

The contract will see him at the Green and Whites until 2023. Carvalho made his professional debut at Sporting in 2011 at aged 18 after he was brought up from the academy.

During his seven-year stint, he went out on loan twice to Fatima in 2011 and then to Cercle Brugge for 18 months.

The 26-year-old returned to Sporting Clube for the 2013/14 season and became one of the main pillars in their midfield.

Carvalho has won 47 caps with Portugal and was in the squad when they won the Euro Championship in 2016 having beat France 1-0 in the final. He also recently played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.