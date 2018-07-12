Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo Juventus medical on Monday ahead of £105m move from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled as a Juventus player on Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo will undergo a medical at Juventus' training centre on Monday morning before finalising his £105m move from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old Portugal captain will also face the media in his first official press conference since joining the Serie A club.

Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 games for Madrid during the nine years he spent at the Spanish giants.

Juventus supporters pose with a Cristiano Ronaldo No 7 shirt in front of the Juventus store

In a letter posted on Real's website, Ronaldo confirmed he had asked to move on as "the time has come for a new cycle".

He also said his time in the Spanish capital, following his then world-record £80m move from Manchester United, was "possibly the happiest of my life".