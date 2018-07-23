Parma deducted points for attempted match-fixing, forward Emanuele Calaio banned

Parma return to Serie A this season

Parma have retained their Serie A status but will start the new season with a five-point deduction for what the Italian football federation deemed to be attempted match-fixing.

Furthermore, forward Emanuele Calaio has been banned for two years and fined 20,000 euros (£17,832) after sending suspect text messages to an opposing player prior to the final match of the Serie B season in May, with Parma needing to beat Spezia to secure automatic promotion.

Calaio sent four messages on WhatsApp to Spezia defender Filippo De Col, encouraging him not to try too hard and said the same to his team-mate, Claudio Terzi.

Emanuele Calaio has played for Napoli and Torino, as well as Italy's under-21 side

However, Calaio made it clear in the final message that he was joking, and he maintains his intentions were light-hearted.

Parma won 2-0 to finish in second place and return to the top flight, just three years after being declared bankrupt.

They became the first Italian club to earn three successive promotions in what was seen as a fairytale rise back to the top.

The club announced it will appeal.