Serie A round-up: Blaise Matuidi maintains Juventus' winning start

Blaise Matuidi scored the winner as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Champions Juve flew out of the blocks, opening the scoring after just two minutes when Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic brought down Juan Cuadrado's cross under pressure in the box before stabbing the ball beyond Parma shot-stopper Luigi Sepe.

After denying Luca Rigoni a good chance to level things up in the eighth minute, Juve were on the attack again, with Sami Khedira's shot from range forcing a smart stop from Sepe.

Parma were unlucky not to equalise when Leo Stulac's 14th-minute free-kick clattered the bar as the game ebbed and flowed in the early stages.

Sepe was on hand to punch Federico Bernardeschi's free-kick clear four minutes later before Cristiano Ronaldo - still looking for his first Serie A goal - headed wide.

Wojciech Szczesny was called into action to keep out Stulac's fierce strike in the 29th minute but Parma did not have to wait long for their equaliser.

Gervinho bundled in his first Parma goal on his full debut in the 33rd minute after Roberto Inglese flicked Massimo Gobbi's cross into his path.

The game really opened up as the first half wore on, with Sepe producing another good save before Rigoni fired a shot straight at Szczesny on the brink of half-time.

Ronaldo fired wide once again in the early stages of the second half before Matuidi lifted the ball into the roof of Sepe's net after a neat flick from Mandzukic to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute.

Juventus went close to extending their lead after 72 minutes when Douglas Costa hit the post but they had to settle for a 2-1 victory.

Radja Nainggolan scored on his Inter debut as they secured their first win of the season, beating Bologna 3-0.

The Belgian broke the deadlock after 66 minutes before late goals from Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic secured the points.

Napoli and SPAL have the chance to join leaders Juve on nine points when they face Sampdoria and Torino respectively on Sunday.