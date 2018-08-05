Paolo Maldini returns to AC Milan to take up new position

Paolo Maldini returns to the club where he spent his entire career as a player

Club legend Paolo Maldini has returned to AC Milan as the club's new sporting strategy and development director.

The appointment of 50-year-old Maldini in the new role is part of Milan's attempt to restore the club to past glories having finished no higher than sixth in Serie A since 2013.

Maldini, whose number three shirt has been retired by the club, made a record 647 appearances in Italy's top flight, winning 26 trophies including seven Serie A titles and five European Cups.

He also represented Italy on 126 occasions, finishing as a runner-up at the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000.

"There are few words to describe what Paolo Maldini represents for AC Milan," club chief executive Paolo Scaroni said.

"Today's appointment is yet another sign of Elliott's commitment to build a strong foundation for long-term success.

Maldini is the third most capped player in Italy's history

"It will not be easy and it will take time, but we have ambitious objectives, and Paolo's appointment is an important step toward returning AC Milan to where it belongs."

Milan announced the return of Leonardo a fortnight ago, who took up the role of sporting director at the club.

The Rossoneri splashed out over £175m on players last summer but finished sixth in Serie A and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The club was taken over by US hedge fund Elliott last month after the Chinese owners of the Italian giants failed to repay debt.

Milan signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus in a three-player swap deal on Thursday that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin with Mattia Caldara moving in the other direction.