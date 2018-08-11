Andre Silva joins Sevilla on season-long loan from AC Milan

Andre Silva scored ten goals for AC Milan last season

Portuguese striker Andre Silva has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

The 22-year-old Silva moved to Milan last summer from Porto where he had scored 24 goals in 58 games.

But he was unable to repeat that form in Serie A, scoring 10 goals in 40 matches.

The Rossoneri signed Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus earlier this summer, meaning Silva would have likely been reduced to a reserve role had he remained at the San Siro.

Sevilla announced the deal on their website, adding that they have an option to make Silva's move a permanent arrangement.

Silva made his international debut for Portugal in 2016 and has hit 12 goals in 26 appearances.