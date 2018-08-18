AC Milan defender Ivan Strinic diagnosed with heart condition

Ivan Strinic played for Croatia in their World Cup semi-final win over England

AC Milan defender Ivan Strinic has been diagnosed with a heart condition and must have a period of rest before being further assessed.

Strinic played in six of Croatia's seven games this summer - including the semi-final win over England - as they reached the World Cup final in Russia.

The 31-year-old only joined Milan from Sampdoria on a free transfer in July and is yet to play for the Rossoneri.

Milan said the heart condition, which they named as cardiac hypertrophy, was discovered during routine six-monthly tests.

The club said the exams were "worthy of further study to be carried out after a period of rest. For this reason, the player must temporarily suspend sporting activity until the completion of the exams".

Strinic has also played for Hajduk Split, Ukrainian side Dnipro and Napoli and has won 49 caps for his country during his career.