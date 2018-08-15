Sampdoria request for opening Serie A game to be postponed

Sampdoria have asked to postpone their opening Serie A fixture

Sampdoria have requested to have their Serie A opening fixture against Fiorentina postponed following the collapse of the motorway bridge in Genoa.

The match is due to be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday but the club are awaiting Serie A's response.

On Tuesday, the Morandi bridge collapsed after giving way where almost 40 vehicles fell 45m (148ft). On Wednesday the death toll raised to 39.

Genoa CFC, who also play at the Stadio, begin their season with an away trip to AC Milan. They returned to training on Wednesday and held a few minutes' silence after cancelling all activities and sessions on Tuesday.

Their captain Mimmo Criscito said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the whole city of Genoa. We will be ready and do our part in this tragedy."