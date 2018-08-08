European Paper Talk: Barcelona to move for Ajax's Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is attracting interest from Barcelona

On the cusp of the 2018/19 season kicking off across Europe's major leagues, many clubs are still working hard to finalise their summer transfer business.

Clubs across Europe have a little longer to conclude their transfer business than clubs in England and the rumour mill is in full swing.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to bring you the latest transfer news from the continent.

Spain

Manchester United's refusal to sell Paul Pogba will see Barcelona move for Ajax's Frenkie de Jong. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is keen to further bolster his midfield after the arrivals of Arthur and Arturo Vidal this summer, but the Dutch club are refusing to part ways with the 21-year-old playmaker. (Sport)

With Mateo Kovacic set to join Chelsea on a season-long loan, Real Madrid are seeking midfield reinforcements. Former Barcelona playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Juventus' Miralem Pjanic top the European champions' wishlist. Bayern Munich would demand £54m for Thiago while Pjanic would cost £72m. (As)

West Ham United are interested in signing Maxi Gomes from Celta Vigo - who scored 18 goals in La Liga last season - but the Hammers are unwilling to meet the 21-year-old striker's £45m release clause. (Marca)

Germany

Manchester United transfer target Jerome Boateng called Jose Mourinho personally to inform him that he will not be moving to Old Trafford this summer. The World Cup-winning centre-back prefers to stay at Bayern to work with new manager Niko Kovac. (Bild)

Italy

Steven Nzonzi was a World Cup winner

Roma are hoping to sign Steven Nzonzi from Sevilla but face a decisive 48 hours as the player waits to see if Arsenal or Everton make a move for him before Thursday's English transfer deadline. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Despite Real Madrid's assertion he will only be allowed to leave if his £670m release clause is triggered, Luka Modric is serious about joining Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Portugal

Sporting Braga's 26-year-old Montenegro international midfielder Nikola Vukcevic is a target for Championship side Nottingham Forest. (Record)