Bundesliga: Schalke miss penalty in home defeat to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin's Jordan Torunarigha (R) and Schalke's Weston McKennie vie for the ball

Schalke paid the price for missing an early penalty as they suffered a second defeat of the Bundesliga season at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Daniel Caligiuri missed from the spot in the 13th minute after a visiting defender was punished for handball following the intervention of VAR, with Hertha taking the lead through Ondrej Duda just two minutes later.

A miserable afternoon for last season's runners-up was completed in injury-time when Yevhen Konoplyanka was sent off for bringing down Dennis Jastrzembski just outside the area.

Duda stepped up to take the resulting free-kick and curled it superbly into the top corner to give Hertha a second win of the season which sees them level on points with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg at the top of the table.

Schalke are one of four teams yet to win a point after RB Leipzig and Fortuna Dusseldorf picked up their first of the season with a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

Matthias Zimmermann gave the visitors the lead two minutes into the second half, but Jean-Kevin Augustin equalised midway through the second period when he beat the offside trap before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Michael Rensing.