Schalke offered 11 Premier League players but none of interest

Danny Rose is one of a number of players linked with Schalke

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has reiterated that Schalke are not on the market for players from the Premier League.

In an off-camera briefing, Heidel revealed that the club have been offered players from as many as 11 clubs in England in the last two weeks but they are all too expensive.

Schalke have been linked with Chelsea pair Danny Drinkwater and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as Tottenham's Danny Rose, within the last week.

Danny Drinkwater (left) is another player linked with Schalke

But in a press conference on Wednesday, Heidel outlined their transfer plans before Germany's August 31 deadline.

"We will do no more than two transfers, and I do not really know if the second one will be possible," he said.

"I can just say that we will definitely buy a left-back. We have been in concrete talks with this player for about a week and we will buy him in the next few days."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) featured for England at the World Cup

The left-back in question is believed to be costing around €7m, while the second transfer target is thought to be Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy priced at €15m.

Heidel finds this price too high so the club will try to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy, but they also face competition from RB Leipzig.