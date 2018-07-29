Claudio Pizarro returns to Werder Bremen to see out career

Claudio Pizarro has joined Werder Bremen for a fourth time

Claudio Pizarro has returned to Werder Bremen, where he plans to see out his career, the club announced on Sunday.

The Peruvian, who turns 40 in October, has received a performance-related contract.

The former Chelsea striker first played for Bremen in 1999 and subsequently returned to the club in 2008, 2009 and 2015.

"I'm delighted to have the chance to join the team again, and to finish my career at the club I started in Europe with," Pizarro said in a statement issued by the club.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my experience, but I don't want to hide that I'm coming back to score goals as well. I'm convinced that we'll have a strong season together."

Pizarro had been playing at FC Cologne last season, but has kept contact with Bremen.

"He will have a good influence in the dressing room with his positive energy, conviction and hunger for success," said Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt.

"If he's fit and healthy I'm sure he can help us in crucial moments this season. Claudio is a legend and he will get his moments this season."

Pizarro is the top-scoring foreign player in the Bunesliga with 192 goals in 446 games.