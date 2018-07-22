Renato Sanches improving at Bayern Munich, says Niko Kovac

Renato Sanches spent last season on loan at Swansea

Renato Sanches is "unfreezing" after struggling at Bayern Munich, according to boss Niko Kovac, who says the midfielder is "top quality".

Former Bayern assistant coach Paul Clement took Sanches on loan at Swansea last season and said it was clear the "damaged" Golden Boy winner was struggling for confidence.

However, under new boss Kovac, Sanches has appeared to find a new lease of life - his free-kick inspiring Bayern Munich's fightback in a 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

"I'm pleased for Renato who hasn't had an easy time here in Munich," said Kovac. "But I saw immediately on my first day he's got a great body language.

1:19 Highlights from Bayern Munich's pre-season win over Paris Saint-Germain. Highlights from Bayern Munich's pre-season win over Paris Saint-Germain.

"He's a top-quality player and I notice him unfreezing a little.

"If he has the necessary self-confidence he knows what he is capable of," Kovac said. "When you give him the necessary self-confidence and recognition, then you can always perform well and his free-kick was exceptional.

"We practised free kicks in our final training yesterday and all of his went in and he also managed it today."