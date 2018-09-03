Bayern Munich gather for annual Lederhosen beer photoshoot
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 03/09/18 11:20am
Bayern Munich's first team squad have taken part in a Lederhosen-wearing beer photoshoot as part of the club's annual traditions.
In the build up to Oktoberfest - celebrated from September 22 to October 7 - Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba were among the players taking part in the event at FGV Schmidtle Studios on Sunday.
The Lederhosen outfit is a Bavarian tradition and every year the team are pictured wearing the attire as part of the club's relationship with the Paulaner brewery - who have been a partner with Bayern since 2003.
Bavaria's finest! 🤙😜#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Oktv1TRDtB— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 2, 2018
Cheers, boys! 😉🍻#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/hSMxE4JCTO— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 2, 2018
Bayern are top of the Bundesliga having dispatched Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday with Leon Goretzka scoring his first goal for the club.
The German champions are next in action when they host Bayer Leverkusen on September 14.
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.