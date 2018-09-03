Bayern Munich News

Bayern Munich gather for annual Lederhosen beer photoshoot

Last Updated: 03/09/18 11:20am

The Lederhosen outfit is a Bavarian tradition

Bayern Munich's first team squad have taken part in a Lederhosen-wearing beer photoshoot as part of the club's annual traditions.

In the build up to Oktoberfest - celebrated from September 22 to October 7 - Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba were among the players taking part in the event at FGV Schmidtle Studios on Sunday.

The Lederhosen outfit is a Bavarian tradition and every year the team are pictured wearing the attire as part of the club's relationship with the Paulaner brewery - who have been a partner with Bayern since 2003.

James Rodriguez (left) is on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid
David Alaba (left) and Joshua Kimmich pictured at the event
David Alaba (left) and Joshua Kimmich pictured at the event

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga having dispatched Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday with Leon Goretzka scoring his first goal for the club.

The German champions are next in action when they host Bayer Leverkusen on September 14.

