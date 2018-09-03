Bayern Munich gather for annual Lederhosen beer photoshoot

The Lederhosen outfit is a Bavarian tradition

Bayern Munich's first team squad have taken part in a Lederhosen-wearing beer photoshoot as part of the club's annual traditions.

In the build up to Oktoberfest - celebrated from September 22 to October 7 - Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba were among the players taking part in the event at FGV Schmidtle Studios on Sunday.

The Lederhosen outfit is a Bavarian tradition and every year the team are pictured wearing the attire as part of the club's relationship with the Paulaner brewery - who have been a partner with Bayern since 2003.

James Rodriguez (left) is on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid

David Alaba (left) and Joshua Kimmich pictured at the event

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga having dispatched Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday with Leon Goretzka scoring his first goal for the club.

The German champions are next in action when they host Bayer Leverkusen on September 14.