Leon Bailey signs new deal at Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey has committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey has signed a new five-year deal at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old winger, whose original contract ran until 2022, revealed earlier this month that there was "concrete interest" in him from other clubs.

Bailey joined Bayer from Genk in January 2017 and scored 12 goals in 34 appearances during his first full season with the club.

In March, England manager Gareth Southgate said he was keeping a close eye on Bailey, who is eligible to represent England through his grandparents.

Bailey was born in Jamaica and has featured for them once at U23 level.