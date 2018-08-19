Leon Bailey signs new deal at Bayer Leverkusen
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 19/08/18 1:11pm
Leon Bailey has signed a new five-year deal at Bayer Leverkusen.
The 21-year-old winger, whose original contract ran until 2022, revealed earlier this month that there was "concrete interest" in him from other clubs.
Bailey joined Bayer from Genk in January 2017 and scored 12 goals in 34 appearances during his first full season with the club.
In March, England manager Gareth Southgate said he was keeping a close eye on Bailey, who is eligible to represent England through his grandparents.
Bailey was born in Jamaica and has featured for them once at U23 level.