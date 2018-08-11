Eredivisie round-up: Ajax held at home by Heracles

Matthijs de Ligt levelled late to rescue Ajax

Ajax were surprised by Heracles as they were held to a 1-1 draw on the opening weekend of the Eredivisie.

The visitors even opened the scoring at the Johan Cruyff Arena, when Kristoffer Peterson cut in off the left wing and ending a run from inside his own half with a brilliant strike that left Andre Onana with no chance.

Ajax would rescue a draw with two minutes of the 90 left to play, though - defender Matthijs de Ligt shaking off the attentions of Maximilian Rossmann before glancing a header from Ziyech's corner kick inside the far post.

Things were routine for PSV at the Philips Stadion, where they demolished FC Utrecht 4-0 courtesy of a second-half onslaught.

An early goal from Gaston Pereiro set the tone, but it was shortly before the hour mark that Stephen Bergwijn doubled the lead.

Hirving Lozano, fresh from scoring against Germany at the World Cup with Mexico, added a third before right-back Denzel Dumfries made it four late on.

VVV Venlo got off to a winning start thanks to Danny Post's 21st-minute goal at Willem II.

And Excelsior earned a 1-1 home draw with Fortuna Sittard even with Luigi Bruins' second-half red card. Centre-back Jurgen Mattheij put the hosts in front, before a long-range equaliser from Jorrit Smeets equalised after half-time.