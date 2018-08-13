Eredivisie round-up: Feyenoord in shock loss to De Graafschap

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord were beaten on the opening day

The 2017 Eredivisie winners Feyenoord were shocked 2-0 by De Graafschap in their first game of the new league season.

A goal in either half was enough to secure victory, while Feyenoord ended with nine men once Eric Botteghin and Jean-Paul Boetius were sent off after half-time.

Fabian Serrans put the hosts ahead in the first half and Stef Nijland sealed victory in the fourth minute of added time.

There was a walloping for Groningen at Vitesse, who ran out 5-1 winners thanks in part to a goal from Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter.

Ritsu Doan had actually cancelled out Bryan Linssen's 22nd-minute opener, but Matus Bero, former Reading man Roy Beerens and Tim Matavz, plus Clarke-Salter, secured a thumping opening-day victory.

Jake Clarke-Salter (second left) is an England Under-21 international

Emmen enjoyed a good start to life in the top flight courtesy of a 2-1 win at ADO Den Haag, where Glenn Bijl and Anco Jansen put the visitors comfortably ahead before half-time.

Sheraldo Becker pulled a goal back for ADO after the break, but they couldn't force an equaliser.

AZ Alkmaar bettered Vitesse's result to go top of the league with a 5-0 thrashing of NAC Brada.

The hosts fully deserved their victory - hammering in 29 shots during the game - and went ahead through Jonas Svensson's opener just before the half-hour mark.

It was two when Pantelis Hatzidiakos added a quick second, and Myron Boadu put the game out of sight before half-time.

Teun Koopmeiners and Bjorn Johnsen then put the icing on a very enjoyable cake in the final 10 minutes.