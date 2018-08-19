Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord win

Robin van Persie scored for Feyenoord

AZ Alkmaar continued to set a strong early pace in the Eredivisie after overwhelming FC Emmen 4-1 at De Oude Meerdijk on Sunday.

A week after crushing NAC Breda 5-0, John van den Brom's men sealed their place at the top of the table after two rounds.

Lone striker Myron Boadu opened the scoring before Nick Bakker nodded home a corner for the equaliser.

Thomas Ouwejan and Oussama Idrissi added two more strikes before half-time and in the 71st minute the game was effectively over when Idrissi claimed his second.

0:49 Van Persie also missed a sitter against Excelsior Van Persie also missed a sitter against Excelsior

Feyenoord made up for their shock defeat at De Graafschap on the opening weekend by thumping Excelsior 3-0 in Rotterdam.

Robin van Persie opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Jeremiah St. Juste and Jan-Arie van der Heijden completed the rout in the second half.

Slovenia striker Tim Matavz secured a share of the spoils for Vitesse in their clash with Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Michel Vlap gave the home side the lead before Matavz pounced with nine minutes of the match remaining to complete a 1-1 draw.

Joris van Overeem and Sean Klaiber were on target before the interval to give Utrecht a 2-0 home win against PEC Zwolle.