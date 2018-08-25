Eredivisie round-up: PSV beat PEC Zwolle, Ajax thrash Emmen

Luuk de Jong scored twice in PSV's win at PEC Zwolle

Luuk de Jong scored a brace as defending champions PSV Eindhoven claimed a late 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle to maintain their winning start to the Eredivisie campaign.

De Jong opened the scoring four minutes before the break but his effort was cancelled out by Vito van Crooy early in the second half.

But Netherlands international De Jong fired Donyell Malen's cross home from close range in the third minute of stoppage time to clinch a third straight win.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar opened his account for the season with a double as Ajax moved into second place thanks to a comprehensive 5-0 victory over newcomers Emmen.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring early on at the Amsterdam ArenA, while former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Schalke striker Huntelaar struck his first before half-time and completed his brace on the hour.

Dusan Tadic, who joined from Southampton over the summer, netted his second of the season and an own goal from Glenn Bijl sealed unbeaten Ajax's second win from three games.

FC Groningen bounced back from two defeats to claim their first win this term with a narrow 1-0 victory at De Graafschap with Michael Breij's header making all the difference.

Elsewhere, Excelsior saw off NAC Breda 2-0 at Rat Verlegh Stadion for their first triumph of the season thanks to goals from Ali Messaoud and Jeffry Fortes.