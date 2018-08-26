Eredivisie round-up: Wins for Willem II and Feyenoord

Fran Sol scored a hat-trick in Willem II's win

Francisco Soler scored a hat-trick as Willem II thrashed the previously unbeaten Heracles Almelo 5-0 to claim back-to-back victories in the Eredivisie.

Donis Avdijaj put the home side in command with two goals in three first-half minutes before Soler grabbed his first of the game 10 minutes from the interval.

Soler scored his second from the penalty spot early in the second half and completed the rout with his hat-trick goal on 70 minutes.

Feyenoord also scored five goals away to Heerenveen but had to survive a late rally from the home side to secure all three points.

The visitors looked to be cruising to a comprehensive win when two goals from Jens Toornstra and another from Robin van Persie gave them a 3-0 lead at half-time and Tyrell Malacia added a fourth just after the interval.

However, Heerenveen pulled a goal back through Morten Thorsby and threatened to grab an unlikely point when Kik Pierie (85) and Davy Bulthuis (89) made it 4-3, only for Yassine Ayoub to end any hopes of a remarkable comeback in the first minute of stoppage time.

There was not quite as much excitement elsewhere as a 47th-minute penalty from VVV Venlo's Tino Susic earned his side a point at FC Utrecht, who had taken the lead through Nicolas Gavory midway through the first half.

And the day's final game between AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse Arnhem featured six yellow cards but no goals as it finished 0-0. The point for Alkmaar left them two behind unbeaten leaders PSV Eindhoven.